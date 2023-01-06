The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding $13 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Wisconsin. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan. These grants will help 13 rural health care organizations expand critical services for rural residents in Wisconsin

“Every Wisconsinite deserves easy, affordable access to comprehensive health care. Too often, I hear from folks living in rural areas that are forced to delay or forgo care because of long drive or wait times to see a doctor,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin. “These grants funded through the American Rescue Plan will help equip our rural health care organizations with the facilities, staff and resources they need and allow more Wisconsinites to access the critical care they need to lead healthy lives.”

