The following message is from the Baldwin Care Center which was sent through the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce email update May 15.
We would like to clarify some information that was made public yesterday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A list of facilities in the State of Wisconsin that had one or more positive COVID-19 tests for residents, staff and/or contractors was published. Baldwin Care Center appears on the list because we had one staff member test positive in early April. This employee has not worked since April 2 and continues to be recovering at home at this time. She has not returned to work, yet her case has officially not been resolved, so Baldwin Care Center remains on the list until St. Croix County Public Health indicates the case is closed. We anticipate that resolution soon. All residents and responsible parties were informed of the employee positive test result when it occurred. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact the Baldwin Care Center.
