Baldwin, WI (54002)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.