Baldwin area hit with 15 inches of snow in three days

A snowstorm was promised last week and while it may not have reached historic conditions (i.e., the Halloween Blizzard of 1991) it still packed a punch.
According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Baldwin area received nearly 15 inches of snow from Feb. 21-23, with 11 of those inches coming on Feb. 23.
That amount is comparable to other areas as both Eau Claire and River Falls received 14 inches during that time frame.
The snow forced closures of area public schools but thanks to the advance notice, districts were prepared and sent students home with at-learning materials.
Mother Nature wasn’t done as four more inches of snow fell onFeb. 24-25, giving the area nearly 19 inches of snow in a week’s time.
The 19 inches of snow is on top of the 52 inches of snow this area already received since October, which is above the average amount the area receives.
Last week’s snow caused multiple accidents maybe none more notable than what St. Croix County posted on its Facebook page last week as a plow truck was involved in an accident.
“Our driver is shaken up but appears okay,” the post said. “Our truck appears to be damaged to the point where it will be taken out of service.
“Both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties have recently had significant accidents where their operators were struck by other drivers…These accidents can mostly be attributed to other drivers going too fast for the road conditions. Please look out for our operators and emergency vehicles.”
The National Weather Service also reported there was nearly .25 inches of rain as of 6 a.m., Feb. 27 which caused schools to close as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.