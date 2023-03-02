Baldwin area hit with 15 inches of snow in three days

A county plow truck after being in an accident. 

 Contributed

A snowstorm was promised last week and while it may not have reached historic conditions (i.e., the Halloween Blizzard of 1991) it still packed a punch. 

According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Baldwin area received nearly 15 inches of snow from Feb. 21-23, with 11 of those inches coming on Feb. 23. 

