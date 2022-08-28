 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday fish collected during the recent die-off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with severe cases of the bacterial disease columnaris.

Reports of dead fish began June 18, leading DNR staff to conduct a two-week investigation into the cause of death. While it initially appeared that species other than channel catfish, such as carp and sheepshead, were affected, an estimated 99% of dead fish found over the course of the investigation were adult channel catfish. Only four of the dead channel catfish reported were suitable for testing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.