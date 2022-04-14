Bacholke sells 1K Girl Scout cookies to all 50 states

Justine Murphy made a simple request on her personal Facebook page.
Her daughter, Alexis Bacholke, a second grader at Baldwin-Woodville’s Greenfield Elementary, had a goal of selling Girl Scout Cookies in all 50 states and to sell 1,000 boxes of cookies.
“It just started getting shared all over and so many people loved that she had a goal to do that and helped her out,” Murphy said. “We do have some family and friends in other states that helped as well.”
The power of social media took over as Bacholke eclipsed both goals as she sold to all 50 states and finished with 1,023 boxes sold.
Bacholke is a member of Troop 57879, Baldwin-Woodville, Girl Scouts of Minnesota, and Wisconsin River Valleys.
Scouts were able to sell cookies three ways – online orders to be shipped directly from the baker to customer; online orders to be delivered in person by the girl; on in-person sales.
Murphy said Rhode Island was the last state on the list and the hardest one to get.
“She didn’t run into any problems, just it was getting close to the final day to sell, and she was down to needing 10 more boxes to hit 1,000 but she made it,” Murphy continued. “Even a little past her goal.”
Murphy added the thin mint and the peanut butter patties were Alexis’ best sellers.
For reaching those goals, Bacholke will receive prizes and patches, including a special patch for selling in all 50 states.
“(Alexis) will continue to be active in Girl Scouts,” Murphy concluded.
