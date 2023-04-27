B-W VAC Team earn gold medals at state meet

B-W VAC team members. In the front row (left to right): Alexandra Meyers, Elena Clay, Riley McGee, Sydney Boyer. In the back row: Analisa Siegel, Caley Haney, Lila Johnson, Mauli Dockery, Dakota Stevens, Jette Siebelhoff, Lola Chamberlain, and coach Shannon Kamm.
The Baldwin-Woodville Visual Arts Team team competed at the Wisconsin-Stout regional March 10. The regional consisted of nine teams including Amery, St. Croix Falls, Clear Lake, Chippewa Falls, Luck, Stanley-Boyd, and Spring Valley.
The Visual Arts Classic (VAC) is a competition for art students in grades 9-12. It features studio categories (usually 11 or 12) and an annually changing theme. This year's theme was art and texture. Students are involved in in-depth research on about a dozen selected artists whose work relates to the theme. Scores are earned both individually and as a team. Students can create artwork in response to a prompt as a “long-term” project. Students also participate in a challenge to create artwork in response to a prompt as an “on-site” project. Teams compete in a “Critical Thinking” team project as well as an “Art History Quiz Bowl” relating to the selected theme and artists.
At the regional the team earned a second-place trophy in Critical Thinking and a third-place trophy in Quiz Bowl competing against eight other teams.
The following individuals earned first place finishes and qualified for State competition held at UW-Madison April 14. The State meet this year was the largest in history with over 50 teams competing from across the state, with one school from Minnesota.
The B-W VAC team had a great day, earning seven gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal. “This was a great group of artists, and students,” said coach Shannon Kamm. “I am very proud of them and the work they did. The seniors provided great leadership and camaraderie. I look forward to having an even stronger team next year with our returners.”
State Meet
Results
Sydney Boyer- Drawing on-site, couldn’t attend
Alex Meyers-Drawing long term 1st place
Annalisa Seigel- Painting on-site 3rd place
Carley Haney-Sculpture long term 2nd place and on-site 1st place
Mauli Dockery-Art History on-site 1st place
Dakota Stevens-Digital Photo long term 1st place
Riley McGee-Mixed media long term 1st place and on-site 1st place
