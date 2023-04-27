B-W VAC Team earn gold medals at state meet

B-W VAC team members. In the front row (left to right):  Alexandra Meyers, Elena Clay, Riley McGee, Sydney Boyer. In the back row:  Analisa Siegel, Caley Haney, Lila Johnson, Mauli Dockery, Dakota Stevens, Jette Siebelhoff, Lola Chamberlain, and coach Shannon Kamm.

 Contributed

The Baldwin-Woodville Visual Arts Team team competed at the Wisconsin-Stout regional March 10. The regional consisted of nine teams including Amery, St. Croix Falls, Clear Lake, Chippewa Falls, Luck, Stanley-Boyd, and Spring Valley. 

The Visual Arts Classic (VAC) is a competition for art students in grades 9-12. It features studio categories (usually 11 or 12) and an annually changing theme. This year's theme was art and texture. Students are involved in in-depth research on about a dozen selected artists whose work relates to the theme. Scores are earned both individually and as a team.  Students can create artwork in response to a prompt as a “long-term” project. Students also participate in a challenge to create artwork in response to a prompt as an “on-site” project. Teams compete in a “Critical Thinking” team project as well as an “Art History Quiz Bowl” relating to the selected theme and artists.

