Twenty-one B-W high schoolers competed in UWRF’s Science Olympiad Border Battle Saturday, Jan. 22. Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. Congratulations to the team on earning the fourth place trophy in their division; the Varsity team also earned seventh place overall when compared with both the large and small schools (49 teams total)!
Medals were awarded to the top four finishers in each event, for each division. B-W earned medals in nine events. Bronze medals were earned by Lane Emmert and David Thompson in Detector Building; Braxton Larson and Evan Peterson in Dynamic Planet; Annabelle George and Abby Madl in Ornithology; and Brady Mueller in Wright Stuff. Fourth place medals were earned by David Thompson, Charlie Willink, and Hayden Wilson in Codebusters; Allie Albrightson, Bekah Luckwaldt, and Maran Luckwaldt in Experimental Design; Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson in Forensics; Bekah Luckwaldt and Maran Luckwaldt in Horticulture; and Allie Albrightson in Trajectory.
Congratulations to the team on their success. They are scheduled to compete in-person at the Regional Tournament Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Menomonie High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.