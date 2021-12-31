The Baldwin-Woodville High School Science Olympiad wrapped up last year’s nontraditional season in April with its first ever state medals: Brady Mueller and David Thompson earned a bronze medal in Mystery Build while Braxton Larson earned seventh place in Virology and David Thompson earning eighth place in Circuit Lab.
The 2021-22 season officially kicked off Saturday, Dec. 4 with 22 students competing in the Boyceville High School Science Olympiad Invitational. Congratulations to the team on earning their first-ever team trophy.
Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. While the recent tournament was hosted by Boyceville High School, all competition was done remotely at each school’s facilities, which allowed the opportunity for them to compete against teams that normally wouldn’t have attended the tournament in-person. Competing teams represented high schools from mostly Wisconsin and Minnesota, but also California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.
Medals were awarded to the top six finishers in each event, for each division. B-W earned medals in the following 14 events:
• ● Gold Anatomy and Physiology: Allie Albrightson and Bekah Luckwaldt
• ● Silver Robo Cross (Fifth overall): Lane Emmert and David Thompson
• ● Bronze Dynamic Planet: Braxton Larson and Evan Peterson
• ● Bronze Wright Stuff: Brady Mueller
• ● 4th Forensics: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson
• ● 4th Horticulture (6th overall): Maran Luckwaldt and Bekah Luckwaldt
• ● 4th Rocks and Minerals: Evan Peterson
• ● 4th Trajectory: Allie Albrightson
• ● 5th Detector Building: Lane Emmert and David Thompson
• ● 5th Experimental Design: Allie Albrightson, Bekah Luckwaldt and Maran Luckwaldt
• ● 5th Write It, Do It: Annabelle George and Abby Madl
• ● 6th Forestry: Evan Peterson
• ● Exhibition 6th Forestry: Aidan Fitts and Lavinia Kool
• ● 6th Virtual Geocaching: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson
Congratulations to the team on their success! They are tentatively scheduled to compete in person at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
The roster is made up of Allie Albrightson, Dru Beebe, Halle Bignell, Lane Emmert, Aidan Fitts, Annabelle George, Andreya Green, Lavinia Kool, Braxton Larson, Bekah Luckwaldt, Maran Luckwaldt, Abby Madl, Morgan McGee, Riley McGee, Brady Mueller, Madalyn Olsen, Grayson Paster, Evan Peterson, David Thompson, Charlie Willink, Greta Willink, Hayden Wilson.
