B-W Science Olympiad concludes season at the State Tournament

In the front row (left to right): Annabelle George, Dru Beebe, Madalyn Olsen. In the middle are Nicky Carriveau, Grayson Paster. In the back are Michiah George, David Thompson, Evan Peterson, Charlie Willink, Hayden Wilson, and Braxton Larson.
The Baldwin-Woodville High School Science Olympiad students have been busy! They competed in their third tournament of the season on January 21 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and earned the following five event medals:
• Geocaching: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson earned a silver medal.
• Dynamic Planet: Braxton Larson and Grayson Paster earned a bronze medal.
• Virology: Braxton Larson and Madalyn Olsen earned a bronze medal.
• Anatomy & Physiology: Evan Peterson earned a fourth-place medal.
• Wi-Fi Lab: Colin Iverson earned a fourth-place medal for the JV team.
The team’s first three competitions prepared them for the Regional Tournament hosted on March 4 at the Menomonie High School. Twenty-four teams competed representing 14 schools from western Wisconsin. Silver medalswere earned in Dynamic Planet by Braxton Larson and Evan Peterson, Fermi Questions by Braxton Larson and Maran Luckwaldt, Scrambler by Charlie Willink and Brady Mueller, Trajectory (JV) by Isaac Iverson, and Virology by Braxton Larson and Madalyn Olsen. Bronze medals were earned in Astronomy (JV) by Klara Wood and Aidan Fitts, and Geocaching by Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson. Fourth place medals were earned in Anatomy & Physiology (JV) by Klara Wood, Detector Building by David Thompson and Hayden Wilson, Forensics by Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson, Forestry by Maran Luckwaldt and Evan Peterson, Horticulture by Maran Luckwaldt and Annabelle George, Precision Medicine by Madalyn Olsen and Maran Luckwaldt, Remote Sensing (JV) by Isaac Iverson and Barak Bault, and Write It Do It by Annabelle George and Michiah George.
B-W’s success at the Regional Tournament qualified the varsity team to take a trip to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the State Tournament on April 1. Fifty-five high school teams from across the state competed this year.
Congratulations to our state medalists:
• Maran Luckwaldt and Annabelle George earned fourth place in Horticulture!
• Braxton Larson and Grayson Paster earned fifth place in Dynamic Planet!
• Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson earned fifth place in Forensics!
We had four additional events (Astronomy, Chemistry Lab, Detector Building, Scrambler) place in the top 10. Marquette University High School took first overall and will represent Wisconsin at the National Tournament hosted at Wichita State University in May.
