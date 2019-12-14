Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. Twenty-three B-W High School students attended the Boyceville Science Olympiad invitational Saturday, Dec. 7. There were 60 high school teams in attendance representing three states: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa; 28 of the 60 teams were in our small school division. Medals were awarded to the top six finishers in each event, for each division. The B-W team had a great start to the season.
Lane Emmert and David Thompson earned third place (5th overall) in Robo Cross and sixth place in Circuit Lab. Lizzie Berndt and Laura Luckwaldt finished in fourth place in Disease Detectives. Jessica Jarvis and Abby Madl were sixth place in Mystery Design. Claire Finger and Ali Mueller earned sixth place in Sounds of Music. Brady Mueller was sixth place in Wright Stuff.
B-W was just shy of the podium (7th place) in four events: Ashley Burr in Circuit Lab; Lane Emmert and Austin Schmidt in Mystery Design; Adam Dodge, Jr., and Klara Wood in Sounds of Music; and, Trinity Mittl and Braxton Larson in Write It, Do it. Nine additional events earned a Top 10 finish, including Anatomy and Physiology, Chemistry Lab, Geocaching, GeoLogic Mapping, Fossils, Forensics, Write It Do It, Horticulture and Ping Pong Parachute. Their next competition will be Jan. 25, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
