Superintendent Eric Russell released the following letter to parents and staff Sunday night:
At this time, the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District will be open on Monday and Tuesday, as usual. School, along with JR Hawks daycare program, will be closed starting on Wednesday, March 18, through Sunday, April 5. Staff will report on Wednesday, March 18. Starting on Monday, March 23, E-Learning opportunities will be provided through Friday, April 3. Staff will be preparing students for these opportunities on Monday and Tuesday. If your student has medication at the school that they need to take over the extended closure, it needs to be picked up by Wednesday, March 18 at 3 pm. Finally, please look for two different email surveys coming this week about student meals and daycare.
