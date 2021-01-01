When the Baldwin-Woodville School District returns from its Christmas break, the high school will be continuing on the hybrid model for two weeks.
The school board approved the request from the administration during its monthly meeting last week.
In making the request, the administration explained when the school year resumes, students will only have two weeks left in the semester, so they figured, why not keep it going.
Board member Jolene Bonte made the motion, stating with two kids in high school, she’s seen her kids’ happiness level increased along with their stress level decreasing.
High School Principal Dave Brandvold added during the hybrid period, students who have needed assistance have been coming into the building four days a week.
Unlike last month, this issue didn’t have much debate or discussion as it passed 5-1 with member Jay Larson being the only one to vote no (John Hanson was absent).
Other action
• Approval was given to Holly English and Graham McFall as volunteer girls basketball coaches; Craig Campbell and Jake Calleja as volunteer boys hockey coaches; Owen Newton, Dave Ramberg and Tanner Booth as volunteer wrestling coaches.
• Agreement was reached with the Blackhawk Hockey and Blackhawk Soccer Associations.
• Approval for the 2021-22 school calendar was reached. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 30.
• Superintendent Eric Russell informed the Board the January meeting would include football field designs for them to review.
• Russell, who is the President of the Board of Control for the WIAA, which is its governing body, explained the Middle Border Conference is likely going to be changing next year. New Richmond is seeking membership for the Big Rivers Conference. Enrollment is at the heart of the request. The Tigers’ enrollment is by far the biggest in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.