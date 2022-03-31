The Baldwin-Woodville School Board accepted the retirements for Lyla Larson, Paul Rychter and Lisa Magnuson during its monthly meeting last week.
Magnuson has been with the district for 32 years and is currently its Director of Instructional Technology. Rychter has worked with the district the last 28 years and is currently a fifth-grade teacher. Larson has been with B-W the last 16 years and is currently a Phy Ed/Health teacher.
These three retirements are on top of Karrie Johnson, who announced her retirement earlier in the school year. Johnson, a special education teacher, has worked for the district since 1997.
In other personnel news, the Board approved Cameron Carey as an assistant boys golf coach, Christopher Fuhrman, and Jim Rumpel as an assistant boys tennis and volunteer boys tennis coach respectively.
Superintendent Eric Russell informed the Board the athletic complex came $300,000 under budget, so the District will be looking at using the remaining funds as storage under the bleachers. Russell also said the pool got a lot of use over spring break week as over 400 people visited it. A May date is expected for the Dome to come down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.