Baldwin-Woodville students will be heading back to school on Thursday, August 27.
Those and many other items were discussed during the School Board meeting on August 17.
In the reopening plan, which was approved, students will be going back in-person. There will be an online option for students who have a health risk or are uncomfortable attending.
The first day will be for grades K-6 and 9th grade. Superintendent Eric Russell said students in grades 6 and 9 weren’t given a transition/orientation day last spring, so Thursday will be that opportunity. Students in grades 7,8 and 10-12 will go back on Friday, August 28,
The reopening plan was developed from guidance from St. Croix County Public Health, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with feedback from the school board, staff and parents.
Among the highlights from the reopening plan:
High School
• Assigned seating will be required in every classroom. All tables will be removed and replaced with desks, with the exception of the business lab and tech Ed rooms.
• Students and staff will be encouraged not to congregate in groups in the hallways. Students will be encouraged to not congregate for long periods of time in the locker bay or the lobby of the school.
• Students will be assigned lockers, but students will continue using backpacks. Students’ can be near their desk or along the walls at the back of the classroom.
• Each student and staff member should bring their own water bottles to school.
• Study Halls will be in cohorts in the classrooms. Assemblies will be held through screencasts until further notice.
Middle School
• Students will be placed into grade level cohort groups, and stay with that group throughout the entirety of the school day.
• Trips to lockers will be limited to beginning/end of the day.
• Every attempt will be made to limit mass student movement around the building.
• Students will still be allowed access to the playground during lunch recess.
• Field trips outside the school district will not be allowed at this point.
Greenfield
• Administration is hoping to get class sizes down to 16-18 students. There will be no multiage classes in 2020-21.
• Student tables/desks will be spread out in the classroom.
• Students will not be leaving their classroom to go to specials, except for Physical Education.
• Lunches will start at 10:30 and end at 1:00. Students with an early lunch will be able to bring an afternoon snack. Students with a late lunch will be able to bring a morning snack.
• No visitors will be allowed in district buildings.
In the plan, the School District offers to do the following:
• Upgrade air filters and improve outside air circulation.
• Clean and sanitize daily.
• Improve the cleaning and sanitizing of high traffic areas.
• If the school nurse believes the student may have COVID-19, parents will be notified and the student will be sent home.
If there’s a confirmed case, the School District will notify families with children in the building where the individual with COVID-19 has been.
Survey responses
The District received 892 responses from parents about reopening. Nearly 90 percent of them said they were certain or likely to send their children for in-person instruction.
If in-person five days learning isn’t available, 62 percent of those surveyed said they would prefer a hybrid model – two days in-person and two days of distance learning.
