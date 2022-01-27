The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved multiple personnel moves during its monthly board meeting last week.
Hires were for the following: Lindsey Groothousen as a special education paraprofessional, Rosa Sigcho Contento, Angel Sosoranga and Luz Maria Chalan-Lozano as night custodians, Ariane Coenen for a clerical position, Tanner Booth and Jordan Bonte as middle school wrestling coaches, Charlie Bignell as middle school football coach, Nate Palmer as a middle school girls basketball coach and Jennifer Recifo-Smith as a middle school cross country coach.
Resignations were accepted for PJ Stark-Ramberg and Michelle Schillinger as a special education paraprofessional along with Zachary Johnson and Aimee O’Connell as middle school volleyball coaches.
Open Enrollment Availability
Director of Student Services Leah Johnson-Freer presented open enrollment projections for the upcoming year. She said based on staffing issues and budget restraints, it was the District’s recommendation to close open enrollment for next year’s kindergarten, first, second and fifth graders.
“It was the first time we’ve closed open enrollment as far as I can remember,” stated Superintendent Eric Russell. He also advised Board members this recommendation is just for one year and it’s something other school districts have done as well.
“If we don’t do this now, are we setting ourselves up for future troubles?” asked member Jay Larson. Russell reminded the Board this decision has to be made now as open enrollment applications start next month.
The Board went along with the District’s recommendations on a 6-1 vote, with Denise Monicken providing the lone ‘no’ vote.
CDC Guidelines
Russell presented the new CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 and asked for adoption. One of the big changes is the isolation period after testing positive being for five days instead of 10 with those second five requiring wearing a mask.
After some debate over this topic, the guidelines passed on a 5-2 vote with Larson and Ken Dykhouse being the ‘no’ votes.
The Board did unanimously agree to reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings.
