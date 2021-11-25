There will be at least one staff opening for the Baldwin-Woodville School District next year.
During the monthly board meeting last week, the Board approved the retirement for Karrie Johnson. A Special Education teacher at Viking Middle School, Johnson started with Baldwin-Woodville in August 1997 and will have completed 25 years at the end of this year.
Johnson’s retirement was far from the only personnel move approved.
Approvals were given to:
• Nate Palmer and Charlie Bignell as middle school boys basketball coaches.
• Christopher Fuhrman as a junior varsity girls basketball coach.
• Chelsey Ricketts as a middle school track and field coach.
• Kelli Larson as a mental health navigator.
• Heather Peterson as a school counselor.
The following resignations were approved:
• Keith Stuedemann as junior varsity boys soccer coach.
• Libby Whirry as junior varsity tennis coach.
• Angie Benson as cheerleading coach.
• Dave Ramberg and Tim Monicken as middle school wrestling coaches.
• Tracy Crowley as a special education paraprofessional.
• Lauren Burks as an occupational therapist.
• Jennifer Smith as Community Education/Mentorship Director.
The Board also held a preliminary discussion on the 2022-23 calendar in which it’ll be either a week-long Thanksgiving break or a week-long Spring break. The calendar will get approved next month.
