The 2023-24 school year for the Baldwin-Woodville School District will start in August.
Those actions and more were approved by the school board during last week’s meeting.
The first day for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, with the open house scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17.
Other dates of note include Thanksgiving vacation Nov. 22-24, the Christmas vacation Dec. 25-Jan. 2, a week-long Spring Break from March 18-22 and the last day of school for students May 23. Graduation is the following day.
Personnel Hires
Multiple personnel hires were approved including Charlie Tobin as head softball coach, Dave Ramberg and Cole Tobin as volunteer wrestling coaches, Alex McCray as a middle school wrestling coach, Camryn Skabroud as middle school girls basketball coach, Penny Coleman as a special education paraprofessional and Jody Ramberg to the Community Education Advisory Council.
Resignations were granted to Scott Peavey and Troy Lovestrand as middle school football coaches and Cassandra Aguirre as a special education paraprofessional.
Other Action
The Board approved Ken Dykhouse as the District’s delegate for the Wisconsin Association of School Board convention next month in Milwaukee.
Agreements were also approved with the Blackhawk Hockey and Soccer associations.
