Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientiﬁc disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Engineering. Seventeen Baldwin-Woodville High School students competed in their second Science Olympiad competition of the season Saturday, March 13. It was hosted by Menomonie High School; however, all competition was done remotely at each school’s facilities, which allowed the opportunity for us to compete against teams that normally wouldn’t have attended the tournament in-person. Competing teams represented high schools from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Utah and Virginia.
Medals were awarded to the top ﬁve ﬁnishers in each event for our Satellite division. B-W earned medals in two events. Braxton Larson earned third place in Virology. Brady Mueller and David Thompson earned ﬁfth place in Mystery Build.
The varsity team will compete in the Wisconsin State Science Olympiad Tournament Saturday, April 17, 2021.
The team’s roster includes: Dru Beebe, Halle Bignell, Lola Chamberlin, Annabelle George, Caleb Haas Rock, Braxton Larson, Abby Madl, Alex Moore, Alyssa Moore, Brady Mueller, Evan Peterson, Tyler Pollack, Nilaya Sluiter, David Thompson, Charlie Willink, Greta Willink and Hayden Wilson.
