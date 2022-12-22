The Baldwin-Woodville High School Science Olympiad teams kicked off its new season Nov. 12 with the Belleville High School Invitational. Twenty students competed virtually in the non-build events to prepare for future in-person tournaments. Results were shared during the Thanksgiving break. B-W earned medals in the following four events:
• Virology: Aidan Fitts and Klara Wood earned a silver medal for the JV team.
• Virology: Braxton Larson and Madalyn Olsen earned a bronze medal.
• Precision Medicine: Madalyn Olsen earned a bronze medal.
• Horticulture: Maran Luckwaldt and Annabelle George earned a bronze medal.
• Geocaching: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson earned a fourth-place medal.
Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Engineering.
Most recently, the teams traveled to Boyceville High School Dec. 3 to compete in the Boyceville Invitational. Competing teams represented schools from mostly Wisconsin and Minnesota, but also Illinois and Iowa. There were 58 high school teams (31 varsity, 27 JV). Medals were awarded to the top six finishers in each event, for each division. There were 18 varsity teams in the small school division. B-W earned 18 medals and the varsity 5th place trophy:
• Gold- Forensics: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson
• JV Gold- Anatomy & Physiology: Klara Wood
• JV Gold- Virology: Klara Wood and Aidan Fitts
• Silver- Dynamic Planet: Braxton Larson and Grayson Paster
• Silver- Rocks & Minerals: Nicky Carriveau and Grayson Paster
• Silver- Virology: Braxton Larson and Madalyn Olsen
• Bronze- Chemistry Lab: Braxton Larson and Hayden Wilson
• Bronze- Fermi Questions: Braxton Larson and Maran Luckwaldt
• Bronze- Geocaching: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson
• Bronze- Scrambler: Charlie Willink and Brady Mueller
• JV Bronze- WiFi Lab: Colin Iverson
• 4th- Anatomy & Physiology: Evan Peterson
• 4th- Detector Building: Lane Emmert and David Thompson
• 4th- Horticulture: Maran Luckwaldt and Annabelle George
• 5th- Codebusters: Dru Beebe, David Thompson, and Charlie Willink
• 5th- Green Generation: Annabelle George
• JV 6th- Green Generation: Colin Iverson
• 6th- WiFi Lab: Lane Emmert
Congratulations to the competitors on their success. Their next tournament will be at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.