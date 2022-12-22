The Baldwin-Woodville High School Science Olympiad teams kicked off its new season Nov. 12 with the Belleville High School Invitational. Twenty students competed virtually in the non-build events to prepare for future in-person tournaments. Results were shared during the Thanksgiving break. B-W earned medals in the following four events: 

• Virology: Aidan Fitts and Klara Wood earned a silver medal for the JV team. 

