The Baldwin-Woodville High School Science Olympiad team wrapped up its season April 23 with a trip to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for the State Tournament. Fifty high school teams from across the state competed this year.
Congratulations to our state medalists:
- David Thompson and Lane Emmert earned fifth place in Detector Building.
- Annabelle George and Abby Madl earned sixth place in Ornithology.
Marquette took first overall and will represent Wisconsin at the National Tournament hosted remotely by Caltech in May.
