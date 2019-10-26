Baldwin-Woodville High School is excited to welcome you to the jungle, as it brings “Tarzan: The Stage Musical” to life at the Baldwin-Woodville Performing Arts Center. Based on the animated Disney film, Tarzan promises to be an action-packed treat for the entire family. Raised by gorillas, Tarzan’s love for his ape family and the jungle home he’s always known is challenged by his new-found love of the beautiful Jane and her strange, human ways. This show requires director Corissa Vought and choreographer Stephanie Larson to creatively have more than half of their cast to move fluidly through trees and vines like gorillas. Baldwin-Woodville’s creative costumes created by Heather Kittleson, lively dance numbers and beautiful stage design by Shannon Kamm make this a fun, entertaining show appealing to audiences of all ages.
Audiences will also enjoy the music and lyrics by Phil Collins, including the beautiful “You’ll Be in My Heart.” The music direction for MCT’s production of Tarzan has been provided by Eric Becker.
Tickets are now on sale and all performances will be held at the Baldwin-Woodville Performing Arts Center on November 7-10, 2019. Tickets for the show may be purchased in advance for $7 by visiting the Baldwin-Woodville High School webpage: www.bwsd.k12.wi.us/school/high/ or by calling Chandra Lamb at 715-698-2456, ext. 3119. Any remaining tickets can be purchased before each show at the Performing Arts Center.
