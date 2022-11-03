“If you teach a man a skill, you get a worker. If you teach a trainer, you get a workforce.”
That adage was uttered by Wade Lutz, a Chippewa Valley Technical College Manufacturing Instructor, who established the Manufacturing SOS (Serving Our Schools) Alliance earlier this year to build the next generation of tradesmen for careers in machining and manufacturing.
The numbers illustrate why the demand is there:
• Conservative estimates reflect vocational and trade schools enrollment is down by 25 percent.
• 58 percent state employee development as key to building revenue.
• 67 percent cite finding and attracting talent is a key issue.
• 83 percent state it is very difficult to find qualified employees.
The Manufacturing SOS, a 501c3 is a partnership between CVTC, four schools, including Baldwin-Woodville, and the OEM and many other tool and machining industries in the Chippewa Valley region.
David Brandvold, B-W High School Principal, said the Blackhawks were selected thanks to the relationship Emily Fransway, Technology Education teacher has with CVTC.
“Kids are looking beyond the four-year college at the two-year programs,” Brandvold said, about the increase in the areas. Furthermore, he noted the average age for machinists are in their 50s.
“Those are pretty skilled jobs which no one wants to do, which you make good money at,” he continued.
The Manufacturing SOS will pay for Fransway’s and other technology education teachers’ skill enhancement along with evaluating high school shop facilities and purchasing equipment to rebuild their programs.
This year, B-W will see five new manual lathes which will be belt driven with a tooling package. 2023 will see five manual mills consisting of Bridgeport mills with a tooling package. Phase three will occur in 2024 and will see the installation of four Haas benchtop mills and one large mill.
The other schools involved are Osseo-Fairchild, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
The addition to the technology education department isn’t the only thing going on at the high school.
The FFA and the Agriculture Department are in the final stages of adding a barn to the school grounds, which will be located northwest of the greenhouse.
College/technical education grant money was used to make the purchase, with an additional $6,000 in agricultural grants for electrical and custom finishing to the efforts of agricultural teacher Michelle Kamm, Brandvold noted.
The barn will be used for small animal and storage, but it will not be heated.
“This just builds on what we are doing already,” Brandvold concluded.
