The Baldwin-Woodville Girls Basketball team will be hosting a dinner and raffle 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Baldwin Legion.
The meal will consist of turkey, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, coleslaw, bread and drinks.
The raffles will consist of cake, pie and 50/50. Proceeds will go towards new uniforms for youth, travel and high school basketball teams.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door.
