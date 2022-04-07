The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction last week approved the request from the Baldwin-Woodville School District to start its 2022-23 school year Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The School Board first approved the change during last month’s meeting after some debate.
Superintendent Eric Russell explained during the meeting the reason the District was bringing the request is most families are ready to go back to school in Aug., especially with high school sports already starting by mid-Aug.
Russell said in past years, school would last until June 10 or 12. With this schedule in place, students’ last day would be before June (May 25 to be exact).
Board member Jay Larson voiced his displeasure stating there are families who don’t want to start school before Labor Day. Larson’s opinion seemed to be shot down when it was mentioned that rule was put in place to cater those who live in Door County or the Wisconsin Dells as schools starting early in those areas would affect staffing as those areas depend on tourism.
“A lot of people don’t want to be there until June 6 or 7,” chimed in Board President Ken Dykhouse. Larson was the only member to vote no on the request.
Students will start the year with a three-day week and then two four-day weeks (Sept. 2 is a staff development day and Sept. 5 is Labor Day). Spring break is March 13-17, 2023 .
