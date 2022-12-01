While there are many indicators on how school districts perform, the one that garners the most attention is the report cards produced by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The report cards for the 2021-22 school year were released this month and at last week’s meeting, the Baldwin-Woodville School Board heard about the District’s scores.
Overall, the District finished with a score of 73.5, which meant it exceeded expectations.
The score was weighed due to an assortment of factors: data for multiple years across Achievement, Growth, Target Group Outcomes and On-Track to Graduation along with course and program participation information for grades 9-12 for public schools and districts.
Achievement summarizes how students perform on state assessments, growth measures year-to-year progress on statewide tests, target group combines component scores for achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism, and attendance or graduation rate and on-track to graduation measures how students are progressing towards getting their diploma.
Each of those four are weighed differently. For example, at the high school, achievement has a weight of 36.5 percent, while it’s just under 30 percent at Greenfield.
Greenfield’s score was 69.8, which met expectations, Viking’s was 67.2, which also met expectations, while the High School’s was 80, which exceeded expectations.
“That number can turn on a dime if we don’t keep working to improve,” High School Principal Dave Brandvold said.
Out of 69 schools, which make up CESA-10 and CESA-11, the high school’s score was second behind only Eau Claire Memorial.
“Our elementary and middle school scores aren’t that great, but we must be doing something right at the high school, otherwise it wouldn’t be that good,” Superintendent Eric Russell said. “I think we are doing a pretty good job of producing well-rounded kids.”
In personnel news, the Board approved the hires of Eric Manke, Amber Casey, Kristin Eitland, Kennedy Herrera and Megan Lois as special education paraprofessionals. In addition, Julie Olsem, Madison Lawrence, Ericka Beebe, Kendra Gifford, Emily Heilhecker, Melissa Overaker and Suzie Veen were named as volunteer cheerleading coaches.
