The Baldwin-Woodville High School Class of 1975 held its 47th reunion July 30. The 45th reunion had been delayed two years due to COVID-19. A dinner and program were held at The Phoenix Bar and Grill in Baldwin. Originally, a class of 106, is now down to 97 after nine classmates passed away. Thirty-seven classmates were in attendance, many with spouses. A wonderful evening of shared memories and friendships was enjoyed by all.
