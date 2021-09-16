B-W Band to Host Marching Band Invitational

If you have been around Viking Middle School or Baldwin-Woodville High School this summer, you may have heard the familiar sounds of the B-W Marching Band as they’ve prepared for the beginning of their competitive season over the last month and a half. Students start developing the show during a weeklong band camp at the end of July where they learn music, formations, choreography, leadership, and teamwork as they put everything together.
“I didn’t realize how much I missed having them together as a full group until the first day of camp,” said B-W Band Director Adam Bassak. Last year, the band rehearsed in small groups mainly by grade level and were together only four times for performances.
The B-W Marching Band will be performing in front of its home crowd, 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, as it will host seven bands from Wisconsin and Minnesota for the B-W Marching Arts Invitational at King Field. Schools scheduled to perform include St. Croix Central, Arcadia, St. Croix Falls, Hudson, Irondale and River Falls.
“I am excited to watch students perform again and be part of this great activity,” said Bassak.
B-W’s show this year, Reflective Echoes, will feature the music of “Take on Me” by A-ha, “My Body is a Cage” by Peter Gabriel, and “Mirror Mirror” by AmaLee. “We look into mirrors almost every day, but how do we interpret the image reflecting back at us? The interpretation of that reflection is what we want to explore as we develop our show this year,” said B-W Marching Band Program Coordinator Michael Marcantano.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students K-12, and 4K and under are free.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and students from Viking Middle School and St. Croix Central Middle School will play the national anthem at 6:50 p.m. In addition, food stands from the Classic Pizza Truck and Echo Meats will be available.
Please call 715-684-3321 ext. 4120 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.