Austin Clark named Shrine parade marshal for 2022

The Clark family are shown under their large maple tree in their front yard at their Coulee Road home in Hudson. Left to right is Sara and Scott Clark, daughter Maren, Austin, and Bob Hering of the Shrine Board of Governors.
When you first meet Austin Clark, he is your typical teenage aged enthusiastic young man, who you never would know has spent the last eight years of his life at Shriners-Twin Cities.
His story begins when he was 6 or 7 years old playing T-Ball like all the other boys. The only difference back then was when he would run to first base, he tended to limp a little. The Clark family thought it might be shin splints, but after a visit to the family doctor X-rays revealed Legg-calve’ Pertres, a degenerative body disease.
He was referred to Gillette Hospital. Because Austin’s grandfather was a Freemason, they advised him to get a sponsor and referred him to Shriners in the Twin Cities. From day one, the Clarks learned that Dr. Mielke had a plan of treatment. Surgery on his hip was the order of the day for young Austin. His ball joint, which is supposed to be round, was football shaped.
Sara Clark, Austin’s mom, said “ We did not know where we would have been without Shriners.”
The treatment he received helped not only build his confidence but also expanded his world. Austin said during a recent Shrine Gala, the Shriners showed videos of some of their patients, two of which were outlining the patients and a third one that showed some “bloopers” which Austin had a prominent role in. He was even asked for his autograph from Ken Barlow, whose wife works at Shriners.
Young Austin loves hockey and for the past three years he has been playing sled hockey. Sled hockey is played sitting on a tub with skate blades attached. He sits in the tub and propels himself by two shortened spiked point hockey sticks. He likes playing sled hockey because nobody asks what your problems are, they just play and have fun.
Austin has traveled to Texas for Camp Pertres and has played in Paralympics in Ely, Minnesota. They are treated the same as any other hockey team and he just loves it.
He also has canoed the Boundary Waters, saying “most of the kids are in wheelchairs.”
When asked what he wants to do when he grows up, he does not hesitate-- pro wrestling! He knows all the styles of the wrestling business and is eager to get in the ring.
He will serve as the parade Marshal for the Little East West Shrine game parade on October 1 and will be the honored guest at the Potentates banquet on September 30 at Juniors in River Falls. Austin will also be introduced along with Shrine dignitaries at the game on Saturday.
