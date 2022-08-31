 More than 1,000 miles of ATV/UTV trails were patrolled by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and county sheriffs’ deputies during the ATV-UTV Think Smart Before You Start campaign happening July 29-31 that ended with no fatal crashes.

The campaign began in 2021 to curb risky behavior and impaired operation of ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles. While there were zero fatalities during the patrol weekend, officers reported common problems found among operators and passengers that left unchecked, could lead to serious problems.

