The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds ATV and UTV enthusiasts to operate responsibly and think smart before they start.
The Think Smart Before You Start campaign began in 2021 to curb risky behavior and impaired operation of ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles.
“The goal of this campaign is to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has a safe riding experience,” said Lt. Marty Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “That means educating the public on the importance of safety equipment and removing impaired operators from our trails and routes.”
Operators and their passengers should always wear a helmet, seatbelt and protective clothing when riding. Here are some additional tips to ensure a safe return home:
Always operate at a responsible speed and within your abilities
Use extra caution when operating on pavement
Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during your ride
Know before you go. Review all ATV/UTV laws here.
One of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to operate safely is to take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.
Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.
For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.
