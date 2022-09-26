 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anyone who regularly hunts, occasionally participates or is new to the sport, to get prepared for hunting season by enrolling in a DNR Hunter Education course. By completing your hunter safety course or doing a quick skills refresh, you play a vital role in keeping Wisconsin a safe place to hunt.

