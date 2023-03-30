Three people are seeking two seats on the St. Croix School Board for the April 4 election.
Lance Rongstad, who was appointed in January, is seeking a full three-year term. Rongstad replaced David Olsen, who moved out of the District.
Bryan Kofal was the other incumbent whose three-year term was up. He chose not to seek reelection. Rongstad will be joined on the ballot by Derek Miller and Angela Dyb.
The school sent out a questionnaire to the respective candidates to gain their thoughts on a variety of subjects. What follows is a sampling of those answers. For a complete list, visit the school’s website.
Please tell us about your background. Please include how long you have lived in the district, hometown, family, primary occupation, etc.
RONGSTAD: I moved to the District July with my wife, Kelly, and our three children that currently attend SCC (fifth grade daughter, second grade daughter, Kindergarten son). I grew up in Eleva, WI and attended Bemidji State University and the University of Minnesota to complete my undergrad and graduate degrees. I have been a board appointed member of the school board since January 2023 and I have spent my professional career working in the medical device industry in sales and direct manufacturing roles. I currently work with Interplex Medical as a Business Development Manager.
MILLER: I have lived in the SCC school district since 2006. I grew up in Spring Valley. I graduated in 2001, then left to wrestle in college at St. Cloud State. I married my high school girlfriend who is a former SCC grad Megan (Heinbuch) Miller. We have five children Ayda 13, Della 11, Nola 10, Amelia 7, and Wiley 4. I work for United Rentals, Inc. as a strategic account manager in sales.
DYB: I grew up outside of Roberts in Warren Township. I attended St. Croix Central schools (K-12) and I am a 1996 graduate. After high school I briefly moved to attend college where I earned two Associates Degrees in Information Technology as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadership. My husband Andrew and I have three children in the district, a Kindergartner, a third grader and a sixth grader. My kids participate in various sporting activities, softball, volleyball, unicycling, and 4-H. This year is my third year as a volunteer coach for the Rec Volleyball program. This past Fall I joined the Parent Panther Group so I can be more involved with other parents and staff. I am an Information Technology Manager, with over 20 years of Information Technology experience. I lead a team of desktop support technicians and work for a large insurance company based out of New York.
Please tell us why you have decided to run for the SCC School Board?
RONGSTAD: First and foremost, I feel very strongly that it is important for all who can be involved with their community and with 3 children starting their education journeys, I have a vested interest in the continued success of SCC. I also want to keep seeing our district work towards ensuring our kids are prepared for all future paths in life (not just college, but life skills, technical, entrepreneurial, etc.).
MILLER: My reason for running for school board is to continue to help the growth of our district and community. I like the direction that we are headed in and feel I can bring value to the future of our district.
DYB: I believe hearing from our community members and district staff, will lead to healthy discussions of incorporating new ideas with our current agenda. The future of our children’s education is a priority for me. I want to ensure they are receiving the proper tools to be successful in their student careers and beyond.
What do you see as the strengths of SCC?
RONGSTAD: First and foremost, our educators and administration. The educators in our district have shown they are some of the top in the state and the continued improvement of our rank in the state shows that. The most impressive part, is that not a single sub-category of student is left ever behind, and our district report cards show it. I also feel that the community really stands with the district and are dedicated to helping the district continue to improve. There are many opinions on how to make that happen, but I believe that is a positive to have a community passionate about the success of its school district.
MILLER: Community is a top strength. We have people that truly care about the outcomes for our children.
DYB: I believe that our outstanding teachers and support staff are our district’s greatest strength and asset. I also see the great pride all staff has by the condition of our buildings and grounds. They are kept immaculate.
What concerns will have to be addressed by the school board over the next 3-5 years?
RONGSTAD: With the referendum now passed, it will be important for the school board to effectively manage the new debt to ensure SCC remains in a position to be agile in addressing future unknowns as well as enabling the district to develop methods to earn funds through services to continue to fund expansion areas. The potential financial impact of population growth with families continuing to leave metro-areas could force additional needed space, technology needs, and inflationary costs can all be mitigated with properly managing debt now.
MILLER: Continued growth expectations and how to keep the momentum in the school and with the district overall.
DYB: I believe the sooner than 3-5 years that the school board should consider our growing community, as new residents are moving in. Considerations will need to be made regarding buildings, technology, e.g., hardware, workstation security, etc., as it is ever changing, etc. As the referendum has passed last year, the board will also need to reassess other needs within the district as it relates to building and grounds, maintenance, and other operating costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.