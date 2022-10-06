Assume goodness. Choose joy. Proceed with grace

Page honored for her years as WWH CEO
Alison Page was named interim CEO of the Baldwin Area Medical Center in 2009.
“For those who were here, I think you would all agree, that a very courageous move,” said Western Wisconsin Health COO Kendra Shaw.
Page was replacing a CEO who was fired by the Board of Directors after being on the job two years. At the time, there was only two weeks of cash on hand, failing IT systems, employee morale at an all-time low thanks to CEO turnover, and multiple years without raises and an aging medical center with multiple limitations and space challenges.
“It seemed overwhelming and terrifying at times,” Shaw said.
Hit the fast-forward button to the present and well, things are a little bit different.
“She fixed the finances and grew our nest egg that allowed the growth of our medical and fitness center,” Shaw continued. “There’s been a healing culture between our employees and providers. There’s a comprehensive offering of health services within the Baldwin community. Western Wisconsin Health is now a cornerstone of this community and a competitive health care provider.
“Alison is gracious, positive, passionate, courageous, joyful, strong, energetic, motivating, detailed and classy.”
Those positive comments and more were uttered about Page, who retired earlier this year as WWH CEO, in a ceremony Sept. 28. Besides being honored, a tree and bench were dedicated in her name along its community trail.
“I only planned to be here on an interim basis,” she admitted to the crowd gathered.
Her opinions soon changed after doing employee interviews upon being hired.
“The key was the love inside the building,” Page explained. “That love was unimaginable. There were people who loved this community, who loved this organization and who wanted to provide exceptional care to the community. That’s why I stayed.
“This wasn’t about me. This is about great people coming together and making it happen.”
Those great people wanted to say thanks.
“Her leadership has influenced my leadership and growth over the last several years,” said Board President Danielle Johnson. “Learning from her and being supported by her has changed me forever as a person.”
Explained Chief of Staff Faisal Anwar, M.D.: “Her impact has truly changed the trajectory of my life to something better than I ever imagined. She’s a great boss, even better friend.”
Anwar also read statements from other Chiefs, including Dr. Dennis Hartung, who said, “Alison has been a tireless supporter for families in our area. She successfully navigated the often-choppy waters of the pandemic with great strength. She is respected and loved by all of our medical staff.”
One of Page’s favorite statements is assume goodness, choose joy and proceed with grace. Those words still resonate within the hallways today, explained Page’s replacement Eilidh Pederson.
“That is the foundation of our culture here,” Pederson said. “Those are some of the first words new employees hear when they join us.
“Culture matters. Its why people chose to work here and why people chose to stay here. Her legacy has left an undeniable mark on all of us. I’m very privileged to take the reins from her.”
Page’s bench along the trail overlooks the facility, which seems appropriate.
“My goal was to create a model on what rural health should look like,” she said. “This is what health care should look like.”
In 2009, Baldwin Area Medical Center had nothing for behavioral health. Now, Western Wisconsin Health has the best one in the region. As area hospitals are closing or will be closing their maternity wards, WWH’s is expanding.
Page stated her and Brian Lovedahl, former Chief Financial Officer of WWH, admitted they took some risks when it came to that program which paid off.
“To survive and thrive for the future, we needed to create something that was unique,” she said. “That will set us apart from other organizations. Western Wisconsin Health focuses on a very holistic, natural approach to births and the program is growing.”
Furthermore, she added a mistake administrators fall victim to is making the decision on a program-by-program basis.
“You have to make the whole package work because looks what it does for the community and the organization,” she continued.
In addition, she believes the Baldwin area is a desirable region to live.
“Some of those hospitals aren’t finding the medical or nursing staff,” she said.
Despite saying she never tired of the job, she was ready to move on.
“There was a list of other things I wanted to do in my life,” she concluded. “There is a good time to leave and a good time to stay. This was a perfect juncture to leave. I’m very excited about this organization and what the future will hold for it.”
