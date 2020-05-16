Bruce Ashlin announced his retirement earlier this year after 30 years from the Baldwin-Woodville School District. Ashlin attended UW-La Crosse and double majored in Physical Education and Health Education and later earned an MS from St. Scholastica in 2000. He was the boys physical education and shop teacher at Viking Middle School. Besides his teaching duties, Ashlin was known for coaching as he coached boys basketball at the high school from 1990-2009 (9th grade, three years and junior varsity 16). He also worked for 12 years and developing the summer recreation programs for the communities of Baldwin and Woodville from 1999-2011. “I’m interested in doing other things,” he said, upon what’s next.
Ashlin retires after 30 years from Baldwin-Woodville
- By Jason Schulte Baldwin Bulletin
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- National gas price average pushes more expensive by six cents
- WisDOT offers new ways to obtain driver license without visiting DMV
- Langlade and Taylor counties the only counties not to have a COVID-19 case
- Shrine clubs join hands to feed truckers
- Seven plus tips for reducing waste
- USDA reminds producers to complete crop acreage reports
- Winkler receives May University Staff Appreciation Award
- River Falls man dies in bus accident at Cedar Lake
Most Popular
-
St. Croix confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 29
-
St. Croix now has 26 COVID-19 cases
-
No local order in St. Croix County, but recommendations from public health
-
Woodville man charged with possession of child pornography
-
St. Croix County Public Health: A local plan is in the works after the Safer at Home Order was deemed unlawful
Upcoming Events
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.