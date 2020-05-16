Bruce Ashlin announced his retirement earlier this year after 30 years from the Baldwin-Woodville School District. Ashlin attended UW-La Crosse and double majored in Physical Education and Health Education and later earned an MS from St. Scholastica in 2000. He was the boys physical education and shop teacher at Viking Middle School. Besides his teaching duties, Ashlin was known for coaching as he coached boys basketball at the high school from 1990-2009 (9th grade, three years and junior varsity 16). He also worked for 12 years and developing the summer recreation programs for the communities of Baldwin and Woodville from 1999-2011. “I’m interested in doing other things,” he said, upon what’s next.

