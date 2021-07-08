Ashlin has been a Blackhawk from beginning to end

DeAnn Ashlin graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School and became a mother soon afterward.
“I thought college wasn’t an option for me,” she explained.
Until a conversation with her former father-in-law Herb Marson.
“He was a fifth-grade teacher at Viking Middle School who encouraged me to go,” she stated. “He is the reason I became a teacher and I will be forever grateful to him.”
Ashlin, who earned degrees from UW-River Falls and St. Scholastica, student taught and was a substitute teacher at Baldwin-Woodville. She became a full-time teacher 31 years ago spending 19 years at Viking Middle School and 12 at Greenfield Elementary before retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
“This past year just felt like the right year to retire,” she explained. “I cannot walk away from teaching altogether though. I plan on subbing so I can stay connected with the students and staff.
“I get to do the best part of being a teacher…teaching. No lesson plans, no meetings, no conferences.”
Ashlin’s final year as a full-time teacher was unlike any other due to COVID -19.
“I am so happy that our district was able to be in person all year,” she said. “Wearing masks was not fun but it didn’t get in the way of us having an amazing year. I had the best class of students to end my career. I am going to miss them so much.”
Her plans for the future include to spend more time with family and friends, do some traveling and volunteering, and of course subbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.