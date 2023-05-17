The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has selected Ashley Hagenow of Poynette as Wisconsin's 76th Alice in Dairyland. In this position, Hagenow will work for the contract year as a full-time communications professional for DATCP, educating the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

Hagenow is a senior at the University of Minnesota and will graduate in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and marketing, with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.

