Wisconsin sees one of the largest changes (+27 cents) while still one of the least expensive markets ($1.46)
State gas price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average. At $1.78, today’s average is a penny more expensive than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year at this time.
“As some states begin to reopen businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d.”
On the week, the Great Lakes and Central region saw double-digit increases in a few states, but the bulk of the country saw decreases of a nickel or less. Pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in coming weeks, especially as more states reopen and motorists begin driving more.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the end of Friday's formal trading session, WTI increased by 94 cents to settle at $19.78 per barrel. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that an oversupply of crude may be beginning to decrease, as demand for gasoline moves up and the 9.7 million b/d production reduction agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major crude producers, including Russia, takes effect this month and next month. For this week, crude prices may continue to rise if EIA’s report this week shows continued growth in gasoline demand and crude production and storage data show that global rebalancing efforts are helping to stabilize the market, as global crude demand remains low due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.