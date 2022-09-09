For the months of September and October, artZ Gallery will feature the wok of three area artists:
Jan Killian
Jan’s love of nature and photography are the foundation for her paintings, with a twist of imagination to bring about the whimsy in her art. Her mediums of choice are alcohol ink, watercolor, and acrylic. Jan’s art reflects her love for those without a human voice but certainly with a soul. Her goal is to connect people with nature and all who live in it. Jan’s art is published in the book, “Pigments of Your Imagination,” and has been in several magazines, featured in solo art shows and on the television show Wisconsin Life. She has shown in juried art shows for the last 11 years in Wisconsin and Minnesota and has her artwork in several galleries and shops. woolyfrogarts.com
Sheryl Manwiller
Manwiller focuses on water media. “Can I imagine a new visual to paint? Something that uplifts me and sets my spirit free??? Can I imagine what the world could be like if...? I might not be able to make it happen today here and now, but I can imagine what is wonderful, beautiful, healthy, happy, and free! I often approach a blank piece of paper or canvas and see no direction until I put color and form on it. Something develops from those lines, forms, and colors. This is a new way to paint for me. In the past I have had ideas to offer the process, but now I am finding enjoyment in the process and letting things happen more spontaneously. I use acrylic inks, acrylic paint, and watercolors. Sometimes I use a heavy acrylic paint and sometimes a wet wash. I like the options both offer. This is very satisfying, and I am happy when others enjoy what they see,” she said.
Jenna Hestekin
Scratchboard and Ink. Jenna lives in rural in rural Buffalo County, Wisconsin, on a farm that has been in the family for generations. Her focus is on animals using Pen & Ink as well as Scratchboard to create drawings with detail and realism. Her drawings are often portraits of animals with careful attention given to their expression, eyes, and personalities. “In Pen & Ink, I create my drawings with a stippling method, building up the image with a series of dots. Some line work is often added for additional texture and realism. My scratchboard artwork is highly detailed with a lot of depth and dimension.” Jenna also creates wire sculptures. She has honed her skill over the years, and every sculpture is a lesson in this unique and challenging medium. “I love portraying the gestures and moods of my animal subjects. Whether it’s an expression of joy, happiness, silliness, strength, power, or even danger, I love capturing the attitude of the animals I sculpt. I find it deeply meaningful to make an emotional connection through my artwork. To see a smile, a sense of nostalgia, a memory, or a burst of joy, in the faces of those who view my work is the ultimate compliment.”
