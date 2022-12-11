For the month of December, artZ Gallery presents the work of five area artists.
Julie Adams – Mixed Media Painting
The paintings in this group express a feeling for the days changing from summer into fall. Color is the usual starting point to seeing new ways of depicting common images, and to experiment with new techniques. “Although some compositions are planned, the application of water and color is more spontaneous, as I react to what I see happening as each layer of paint or other material creates a direction. Working with collage and assemblage allows added dimension and helps to tell a story. I have most recently been challenged to combine found objects, metal and wood with acrylic ink.” Julie is from Amery.
Win Herberg, Pottery
Win’s pottery is high-fire, decorative and functional stoneware. Most of the pieces are hand-built from slabs or sculptural. “I am always looking for different textures to imprint into the pottery. I also experiment with glaze combinations to produce more interesting colors.” More recently, Win has produced wall mosaics made up of anywhere from 16 to 65 pieces. “When I go into the studio, I often don’t know what shape my pieces will take. For me, creating pottery is a process of trial and error, success and failure; I often learn from my mistakes.” Win lives in Osceola. winterboo27@gmail.com
Loretta Pedersen – Fibers and Textiles
Working with natural fibers has always been my inspiration. Process is also important and so my husband and I raise fiber animals. I take the fiber and create unique yarns dyed beautiful colors. Some of these yarns I weave or knit into items such as ponchos, shawls, scarves, table runners and the like. Line and color create such a wonder interplay that I have unlimited variety in the work I do. This feeds inspiration and I am lucky to do this work. Loretta is from St. Croix Falls.
Han Huisman – Mixed Media
As a self-taught artist, Han view performing art as a personal activity that entails responses to his career as a scientist. “I ask myself, how art can be relevant to anyone else and are there boundaries when you call it ‘not art’ anymore,” said Han. “My aim is to show others what I see, not precisely what I saw.” His paintings, mixed media objects and (neo-DADA) sculptures and installations are all manifest of his creative work. Han is always searching for associations and compositions using paint, wood, canvas, artifacts, and antique objects.
Studio Einstein – www.ImagesAndFeelings.com
Judy Hostvet/Paulson, Mixed Media
Judy’s mediums are many and include the exploration of watercolor, pastels, handmade paper, creative felting, drawing, collage, acrylic, alcohol inks and assemblage. At this writing, her curiosity has led her to an exploration of non-objective texture and color. Her studies have interpreted what surrounds her in Northern Wisconsin, on the banks of the Willow River. Judy’s background is in education. “As I happily continue my relationship with artZ, I am assured that I’ll be learning from the many talented members and guests that come into our gallery. I know that as my journey continues, welcome new changes will be seen in my work.” Judy is from New Richmond. judyhelen1946@frontiernet.net
artZ Gallery is located at 208 North Keller Avenue North, Amery. Hours are Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
