For the month of June, artZ Gallery proudly features the work of four area artists.
Edna Grotjahn Early
Edna challenges herself using old/found jewelry with precious Chakra healing stones. Each stone has precious powers and healing qualities, when combined they can give off healthy positive vibes. Always trying to keep her creations fresh and exciting, she is trying new adventures with leather and handmade textured silver/sterling silver along with the precious rocks.
Edna graduated from UW River Falls with a Broad Area Art Education degree, later adding 17 Art Degree Graduate Credits, and many updates with specific classes such as glass blowing, fiber classes and multiple jewelry classes. ed5early@gmail.com
Diane Gamm
Diane’s creative work is rooted in her love and appreciation for the often-astounding beauty found in nature. Her latest passion, botanical printing, is direct contact printing of leaves onto textiles and paper. Pigments and tannins are coaxed from the leaves with high, prolonged heat. Most colors come from natural dyes, but she has also been experimenting with the vivid colors from modern dyes, using the same botanical printing process.dianegamm@gmail.com
Deborah Stull-Kinsley
Deborah is a lifelong learner and dedicated to continually enhancing her talents as a watercolor artist. She is inspired by the landscapes around her – from picturesque farms and prairies, to Northwoods landscapes, to the beautiful sights of Ireland. She works to post a new “painting of the week” on her blog at wildriverarts.blogspot.com, on Facebook at Deborah Stull Kinsley Art, on Instagram @debstullkinsley, and on her website: www.wildriverarts.com.
Colleen Cosgrove
“Painting en plein air is something I stumbled upon about ten years ago. I had no idea how it would change the way I paint – both on location and in my studio,” Colleen explains. The challenge of using paint and brushes to translate a beautiful, complicated, ever-changing scene in nature into a well-composed work of art that conveys a feeling of light and atmosphere is continually inspiring her as an artist. She uses this approach to all her work now, whether working on an indoor still life, from reference photos and sketches, or on location outdoors. mulberry90@gmail.com www.colleencosgrove.com www.instagram.com/colleencozmn
artz Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists who are interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at the Gallery or visit the website: www.artzgallery.org
artZ Gallery is located at 208 North Keller Ave. in Amery, Wisconsin. Regular hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11:00 to 4:00.
