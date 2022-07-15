For the months of July and August, artZ Gallery presents the work of four area artists.
MARLIN HOSTVET, Fused Glass. Kiln-formed glass, also called fused glass, is a unique art medium in that light is an integral aspect of the design; glass reflects and refracts light in astonishing ways. Glass pieces may be utilitarian or simply decorative. “I like working with my hands—using basic tools, the scoring and cutting, fitting pieces from a nearly infinite variety of transparent, translucent, and opaque color ranges, choosing shapes and colors using my own imagination and from my understanding of color theory. I like that I must think about my composition, and plan the technical aspects of assembling the components of my design, and programming my kiln for each step of the fusing and slumping (shaping) processes.”
TOM NIGBOR, Nature Photography. Tom became inspired by photography when he and his wife toured Europe. “I discovered a passion for this art form I never knew existed and have been developing my nature photography since. Over the years, I began to develop a style of intimate landscape and minimalist nature photography. Living in the northern woods of Wisconsin has provided me with ample opportunity to hone my craft by capturing the ever-changing beauty of nature in the simplest of things. I have found that the perspective of seeing from above and below helps to create powerful imagery, which has inspired me to explore drone photography.”
LAVOHN JOSTEN, Oil and Pastel. LaVohn grew up in Iowa and currently lives near Amery. Years after retiring from the faculty of the University Of Minnesota School Of Nursing, LaVohn began to take classes to create art. Drawn to art that reflects the natural world, Nature has become a focus of her art. “Especially challenging is choosing the brightness, hue and intensity of a color and the medium that best expresses the essence of a subject.” She uses oils, oil pastels or pastels in her work. “Through painting, I enjoy the challenge of visualizing my experiences with and feelings about nature.”
PAULY CUDD, Glassblowing. Pauly first experienced glassblowing as a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, in the early 1970’s. Glassblowing has now become my life’s passion. I opened my own studio in River Falls in 2009. I am attracted to the mystical qualities of fluid glass. It is truly challenging to manipulate and persuade a media that you can’t touch with your hands. Some of my favorite work has copper foil imbedded into the glass. The chemical reaction of hot glass and foil creates an amazing color palette. Another technique I love is adding baking soda to the glass, which makes for a “Bubblicious” creation. “ Pauly’s most recent work includes hanging pendant lights and “Memories” paperweights, ornaments and other glass pieces into which the cremains of a loved one or pet are imbedded into what becomes an everlasting memorial.
artZ Gallery is located at 208 North Keller Avenue North, Amery, Wisconsin. Hours are Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.