ArtZ Gallery presents the work of Brenda Haack and Jan Killian, two area artists to be featured July 22-Aug. 29.
Brenda Haack
Brenda creates her jewelry designs in her studio/gallery, Dragonfly and Damsel, in Spring Valley. She works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms in her jewelry. She gathers stones from the shores of Lake Superior. The stones are precious to her because they are ancient and strong, yet soft and smooth from years of tumbling in the surf. For years she lived on a small lake in northwest Wisconsin and became mesmerized by the movement and colors of the water, sand and shore. These are the colors and shapes that inform and inspire her work. She has studied with many metalsmith and enamel artists to learn how to translate her vision into real form. “My goal with every piece of jewelry that I make is to share a piece of my heart and soul,” said Brenda. “My intention is that Dragonfly and Damsel creative jewelry designs will become a wearable piece of art for you.” www.dragonflyanddamsel.com.
Jan Killian
Jan is a self-taught artist that loves color, creating and exploring different mediums. Growing up in rural Connecticut, Jan developed a life-long love of animals, plants and nature. This passion for nature is the basis of her paintings, with a twist of imagination to bring about the whimsy in her art. Jan’s first love has always been animals and birds. Previously, she worked as a certified veterinary technician, owned the Bed & Biscuit Boarding Kennel and was a foster/training home to many rescued animals. Jan has shown in juried art shows for the last eight years in Wisconsin and Minnesota and her art is published in the book, Pigments of Your Imagination. She has also been featured in several magazines and on Wisconsin Life-Wisconsin Public Television. Today, Jan enjoys life in Cumberland with her husband Barry, 1 rescue dog, 3 rescue cats, house rabbit, Russian tortoise, 4 birds and 6 chickens while painting full time and teaching alcohol ink painting. www.woolyfrogarts.com
ArtZ Gallery is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays and located at 208 Keller Avenue in Amery.
