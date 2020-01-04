For the month of January 2020, artZ Gallery presents: “Beginnings,” the annual theme show, featuring works of gallery member artists and guest artists from the past year, as they interpret the theme. Some of the artists will display earlier artworks as examples of their creative “Beginnings.” Others will show works that express the idea of “Beginnings” with their own meaning and medium.
Approximately twenty-one participating artists will include a variety of mediums.
Mixed media art will be represented by the works of Bonnie Hagen, Han Huisman, Judy Paulson, Julie Adams, Sharyl Manwiller, Brian Hall and Peggy Skold. Painting will be represented by the works of Jan Killian and Deb Stull-Kinsley. Glass art will be represented by the works of Pauly Cudd, Alan Honn and Nan Reinhardt. Pottery will be represented by the works of Win Herberg and Paul Supplee. Photography will be represented by the works of Tin Cat Studio and Earl Duckett. Jewelry will be represented by the works of Edna Early, Sheila Courts and Diane Keeler. Forged steel will be represented by the work of Joyce Halvorson and textiles will be represented by the work of Barbara Erickson.
Four One-Day Painting Workshops with Paul Oman will be offered at artZ Gallery.
All mediums are welcome. Paul will demonstrate in watercolor, but concepts are transferable.
Thursday, January 9, 2020:” Seeing and Painting Values.” 10-4.
Workshop Description: “Here you will learn to simplify complex patterns of light, middle and dark values into connected monochromatic value patterns, then move to painting these values in color. You will experience a freedom when understanding how this concept works, and your paintings will gain a dynamic, unified quality as a result.”
Paul will be teaching at artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N, Amery, WI, 715-268-8600. To register, call Paul at 715-790-2029.
One-Day Painting Workshop with Paul Oman at artZ Gallery, Thursday, January 16, 2020: ”Strengthen Your Composition and Design,” 10-4.
Workshop Description: “In this workshop we will ask ‘what if’ questions regarding our subject ideas, previously painted works, and possibilities for making a mundane subject powerfully striking. Besides grasping the concepts of composition and design through demonstrations, you will gain a sense of confidence and freedom as you expand the possibilities of what can be done to strengthen your work. Participants are encouraged to bring paintings and drawings that you are not satisfied with.”
Paul will be teaching at artZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N, Amery, WI,715-268-8600.
To register, call Paul at 715-790-2029.
Paul Oman will teach two more one-day painting workshops on Thursday, January 23 “Painting 2-Against-1, Value Patterns Workshop” and Thursday, February 6, “Painting Dramatic, Emotional Skies.”
Jan Killian of Woolyfrog Arts will be teaching an Alcohol Ink Intro Class January 25, 2020, at artZ Gallery. .
This will be a fun class to experiment with alcohol ink and learn techniques to attempt to control the ink. You will work on tile, canvas and paper. No experience is needed, just come and have fun! All materials will be supplied. Please bring simple pictures/ideas to create or you can have fun with abstract. Bring a lunch. Checks/cash can be left at artZ or contact Jan Killian, jkwoolyfrog@gmail.com
artZ Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. artZ Gallery is located at 208 Keller Ave., Amery, WI. Artists interested in exhibiting can get application information at the Gallery or visit the website: www.artzgallery.org
