Art in Bloom at Baldwin-Woodville

Art in Bloom is an exhibition of artwork interpreted by floral designs. The first Art in Bloom began in 1976 at the Museum of Fine Art in Boston. Many art museums including the Minneapolis Institute of the Arts and the Pablo Center in Eau Claire hold this as an annual event, and now the Baldwin-Woodville High School can be added to the list.
In early January, garden club and community members met in Shannon Kamm’s high school art room and chose a piece to work with from her student’s creations. Designers were asked to use fresh or dried plant materials in their floral interpretations of the artwork they chose; that was the only instruction given. The designers had a little over two weeks to contemplate and create before they displayed its interpretations along with its inspiration during the annual Bowls for the Soul event and the Baldwin-Woodville/Amery boys basketball game on January 20.
Attendees at the high school events were able to vote for their favorite design. The designer and artist both received a People’s Choice Award. When votes were tallied, Wendy Kramer’s design based on Evan Clausen’s Betta Fish was the most popular.
The other participants were (artist listed first/floral designer second): Abby Hansen/Annette Stauffer, Alex Meyer/Judy Crowley, Lucy Lovestrand/Marilyn Doornink, Sophie Morales/Shannon Feuerhelm, Evan Clausen/Amanda Finke, Brynn and Whitney Feidt, Lila Johnson/Bryan Gjevre, Lola Chamberlin/Elvera Jacot, Evan Clausen/Wendy Kramer, Houston Huntress/Dru Kreinke, Carley Haney/Anna Mewis, Keelyn Lee/Mary Onkka, Ashley Frank/Debby Walters, Ry Oehlke, Sue Auld, Natalie Lokken/Sophia Kamm, Lucy Lovestrand/Shannon Kamm, and Carley Haney/Karen Moore.
The Garden Club and Art Department were excited to hold this event and the many positive comments we received during and after the display reinforced that feeling. Look for it to be back next year!
