Art in Bloom at Baldwin-Woodville

Annette Stauffer interpreted Abby Hansen’s woodland mushrooms. 

 Contributed

Art in Bloom is an exhibition of artwork interpreted by floral designs.  The first Art in Bloom began in 1976 at the Museum of Fine Art in Boston.  Many art museums including the Minneapolis Institute of the Arts and the Pablo Center in Eau Claire hold this as an annual event, and now the Baldwin-Woodville High School can be added to the list.  

In early January, garden club and community members met in Shannon Kamm’s high school art room and chose a piece to work with from her student’s creations.  Designers were asked to use fresh or dried plant materials in their floral interpretations of the artwork they chose; that was the only instruction given.  The designers had a little over two weeks to contemplate and create before they displayed its interpretations along with its inspiration during the annual Bowls for the Soul event and the Baldwin-Woodville/Amery boys basketball game on January 20.  

