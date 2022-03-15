The man suspected of causing the death of a Stacy, Minnesota man who died in a house fire in Osceola March 9 has been arrested.
The Polk County Sheriff’s office is reporting Joseph Patrick Hadro, 44 was arrested March 14 in Anoka County without incident.
A press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s office issued March 14 identifies the person who died as Scott M. Zitzow, 63, from Stacy, MN.
The circumstances that resulted in the death of Zitzow have been declared a homicide.
The trailer home fire in the 200 block of Seminole Avenue was reported to the Osceola Fire Department at 5:22 p.m. March 9. After the fire was extinguished, Zitzow’s body was discovered.
March 9, a press release was issued for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in the investigation, a blue 2001 Ford Escape with MN Plate # 324-UHG.
This incident is being investigated by the Osceola Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Please contact the Osceola Police Department, via Polk County Dispatch – (715) 485-8300, if you have any information.
