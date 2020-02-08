The following local residents were among 369 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 330 undergraduates, while 39 students received master's degrees.
Founded in 1874, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is located in a scenic community just 30 miles from downtown St. Paul. UW-River Falls students are empowered, beginning in their first semester, to participate in groundbreaking research, global travel and collaborative learning with award-winning and caring faculty. This commitment to academic excellence has led to UW-River Falls consistently being named a Best College in the Midwest.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR, HONORS (if listed)
Baldwin, WI
54002, Laura Fern-Weber, Bachelor of Science, English, Cum Laude
Hammond, WI
54015, Ksenia Carpenter, Master of Science - Education, Elementary Education
54015, Tiffany Lissick, Bachelor of Science, Biology
54015, Samantha Mackenburg, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science
54015, Cassandra Schuette, Associate of Arts, Associate of Arts
Woodville, WI
54028, Gabrielle Chapin, Associate of Science, Associate of Science
54028, Aaron Larson, Bachelor of Science, Health & Human Performance
