The following local residents were among 854 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 751 undergraduates while 103 students received master’s degrees.
Baldwin, WI
Vanessa Achterhof, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science, Cum Laude
Emily Benoy, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Nathaniel Palmer, Master of Science - Education, Elementary Education
Hammond, WI
Cassandra Schuette, Bachelor of Science, Criminology
Rebecca Smolka, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Meghan Weatherly, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Kathleen Wittig, Master of Science - Education, Reading
Woodville, WI
Kelsey Pedersen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Alissa Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, Conservation and Environ Planning
