The following local residents were among 854 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 751 undergraduates while 103 students received master’s degrees. 

 Founded in 1874, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is located in a scenic community just 30 miles from downtown St. Paul. UW-River Falls students are empowered, beginning in their first semester, to participate in groundbreaking research, global travel and collaborative learning with award-winning and caring faculty. This commitment to academic excellence has led to UW-River Falls consistently being named a Best College in the Midwest.

Baldwin, WI 

Vanessa Achterhof, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science, Cum Laude

Emily Benoy, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Nathaniel Palmer, Master of Science - Education, Elementary Education

Hammond, WI 

Cassandra Schuette, Bachelor of Science, Criminology 

Rebecca Smolka, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry

Meghan Weatherly, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Kathleen Wittig, Master of Science - Education, Reading

Woodville, WI 

Kelsey Pedersen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Alissa Schmidt, Bachelor of Science, Conservation and Environ Planning

