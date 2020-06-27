The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean's List honoring 2,210 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.
To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
HOMETOWN, STATE, ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR
Baldwin, WI
54002, Vanessa Achterhof, Dairy Science
54002, Emily Branstad, Elementary Education
54002, Erin Ellis, Business Administration
54002, Katherine Ellis, Health & Human Performance
54002, Kayla Furrer, Criminology
54002, Alexsia Gillstrom, Physics
54002, Stephanie Jansma, Communication Studies
54002, Maggie Johnson, Psychology
54002, Marissa Kunde, Elementary Education
54002, Ali Lokker, Elementary Education
54002, KayLee Lokker, Marketing Communications
54002, Ray Newman, Health & Human Performance
54002, Erik Rybak, Geography
54002, Jessica Swenson, Mathematics
54002, Hope Tiffany, Health & Human Performance
54002, Kaitlyn Weyer, Communication Studies
Hammond, WI
54015, Zachary Eisenmann, Business Administration
54015, Nicholas Holm, Business Administration
54015, Morgan Leen, Agricultural Business
54015, Robyn Pfeifer, Vocal/General - K-12
54015, Elisabeth Thoen, Marketing Communications
54015, Jillian Turbeville, Horticulture
54015, Meghan Weatherly, Psychology
Woodville, WI
54028, Levi Loftus, Computer Science & Info System
54028, Tyler Mentink, Business Administration
54028, Selena Neidermyer, Biology
