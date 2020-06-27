The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean's List honoring 2,210 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean's List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

HOMETOWN, STATE, ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR

Baldwin, WI

54002, Vanessa Achterhof, Dairy Science

54002, Emily Branstad, Elementary Education

54002, Erin Ellis, Business Administration

54002, Katherine Ellis, Health & Human Performance

54002, Kayla Furrer, Criminology

54002, Alexsia Gillstrom, Physics

54002, Stephanie Jansma, Communication Studies

54002, Maggie Johnson, Psychology

54002, Marissa Kunde, Elementary Education

54002, Ali Lokker, Elementary Education

54002, KayLee Lokker, Marketing Communications

54002, Ray Newman, Health & Human Performance

54002, Erik Rybak, Geography

54002, Jessica Swenson, Mathematics

54002, Hope Tiffany, Health & Human Performance

54002, Kaitlyn Weyer, Communication Studies

Hammond, WI

54015, Zachary Eisenmann, Business Administration

54015, Nicholas Holm, Business Administration

54015, Morgan Leen, Agricultural Business

54015, Robyn Pfeifer, Vocal/General - K-12

54015, Elisabeth Thoen, Marketing Communications

54015, Jillian Turbeville, Horticulture

54015, Meghan Weatherly, Psychology

Woodville, WI

54028, Levi Loftus, Computer Science & Info System

54028, Tyler Mentink, Business Administration

54028, Selena Neidermyer, Biology

