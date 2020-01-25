The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

The Dean's list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2019-deans-list2-3965/.

Students from this area who were named to the Dean's List are:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE

Baldwin, WI

Samuel Benoy, Business

Madeline Bishop, Education & Human Sciences

Emma Carlson, Arts and Sciences

Caroline Dobson, Education & Human Sciences

Elizabeth Dobson, Education & Human Sciences

Hannah Evenson, Education & Human Sciences

Elisabeth Hampton, Nursing and Health Sciences

Olivia Kaiser, Nursing and Health Sciences

Megan Krupa, Business

Stone Parizek, Arts and Sciences

Anna Perry, Nursing and Health Sciences

Nick Russell, Arts and Sciences

Eric Winkler, Arts and Sciences

Hanna Zevenbergen, Business

Hammond, WI

Ryan Dobson, Arts and Sciences

Kyle Larson, Education & Human Sciences

Rachel Larson, Business

Kathryn Mohrhauser, Education & Human Sciences

Trevor Nelson, Arts and Sciences

Woodville, WI

Anna Devlin, Arts and Sciences

Megan Jacobson, Nursing and Health Sciences

Jessica Johnson, Nursing and Health Sciences

