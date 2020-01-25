The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
The Dean's list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2019-deans-list2-3965/.
Students from this area who were named to the Dean's List are:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE
Baldwin, WI
Samuel Benoy, Business
Madeline Bishop, Education & Human Sciences
Emma Carlson, Arts and Sciences
Caroline Dobson, Education & Human Sciences
Elizabeth Dobson, Education & Human Sciences
Hannah Evenson, Education & Human Sciences
Elisabeth Hampton, Nursing and Health Sciences
Olivia Kaiser, Nursing and Health Sciences
Megan Krupa, Business
Stone Parizek, Arts and Sciences
Anna Perry, Nursing and Health Sciences
Nick Russell, Arts and Sciences
Eric Winkler, Arts and Sciences
Hanna Zevenbergen, Business
Hammond, WI
Ryan Dobson, Arts and Sciences
Kyle Larson, Education & Human Sciences
Rachel Larson, Business
Kathryn Mohrhauser, Education & Human Sciences
Trevor Nelson, Arts and Sciences
Woodville, WI
Anna Devlin, Arts and Sciences
Megan Jacobson, Nursing and Health Sciences
Jessica Johnson, Nursing and Health Sciences
