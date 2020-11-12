WESTERN, WI—WESTconsin Credit Union is offering up to fifteen $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the Class of 2021 as part of the credit union’s Scholarship Program. The goal is to award one scholarship in each community served by a WESTconsin office. These areas include Altoona, Amery, Baldwin, Barron, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ellsworth, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Prescott, River Falls and Spring Valley. Scholarship recipients will be announced in May 2021.
Online applications are accessible on WESTconsin’s website, westconsincu.org, where full instructions are available. Applications will be accepted through midnight on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Reminders:
• All application materials must be submitted online. No hard copies of application materials will be accepted.
• Students need to have been a primary account holder with WESTconsin Credit Union as of August 31, 2020 to be eligible for this year’s program.
• Current high school juniors need to become a primary account holder with WESTconsin as of August 31, 2021 to be eligible for next year’s program.
• Visit $MART Financial Literacy at westconsincu.org for more information.
WESTconsin has offered the Student Scholarship Program since 1995. To date, over $296,000 in scholarship funds have been awarded to local students from throughout west central Wisconsin to assist them in continuing their education. For information regarding the program, contact Emma Bartz at ebartz@westconsincu.org or call (715) 235-3403, ext. 7787.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.